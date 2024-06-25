Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593,156 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.96% of United Community Banks worth $33,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 128,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 337,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCBI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

