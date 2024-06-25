Wellington Management Group LLP Has $33.51 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252,309 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $33,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 73.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 51,113 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 169.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 73,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Nomad Foods by 1,131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

