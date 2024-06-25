Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $32,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 91,161 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 167,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 342,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $4,181,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $8,217,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

