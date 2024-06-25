Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 144,628 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 187.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 144,628 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.79% of AeroVironment worth $27,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

AVAV opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.84. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

