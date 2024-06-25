Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 161,289 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,289 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.40% of TechnipFMC worth $34,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.