Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 23,741 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $33,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

GTLS stock opened at $148.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average is $141.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

