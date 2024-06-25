Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,198 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $30,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,089.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,159 shares of company stock valued at $202,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

