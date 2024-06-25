Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 179,242 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,242 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $31,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 706.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 1,058,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,731,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 90,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Stock Up 2.0 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

