Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 18,242 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,242 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $34,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,636,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WTS opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.87 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.