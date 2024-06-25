Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 220,133 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,133 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.79% of Ziff Davis worth $24,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ziff Davis by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,275 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 5,392.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

ZD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

