Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 32,496 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,496 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $35,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

