Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 361,272 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 361,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.96% of Denny’s worth $34,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Denny’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Denny’s by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,187.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares in the company, valued at $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $369.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.00. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DENN. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

