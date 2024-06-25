Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 97,974 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,974 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.03% of Alignment Healthcare worth $33,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,320 shares of company stock valued at $331,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

