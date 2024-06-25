Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.73 and traded as low as C$2.60. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 7,400 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.74.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of C$61.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.00 million. Research analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Western Energy Services news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 32,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$89,044.64. Insiders bought a total of 79,600 shares of company stock worth $218,095 in the last three months. 32.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.