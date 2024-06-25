Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.28) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.89% from the company’s previous close.

WTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.28) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.61).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,960.02 ($37.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,849.38, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,019.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,293. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,848 ($36.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.11).

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.11) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,296.59). In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.11) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,296.59). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.52), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($205,480.25). Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

