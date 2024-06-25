WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,354 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.57% of WisdomTree worth $27,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 516,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after buying an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

WisdomTree Stock Down 0.4 %

WT stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

