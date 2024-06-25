Wolverine Resources (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Wolverine Resources shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 5,240 shares trading hands.
Wolverine Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Wolverine Resources Company Profile
Wolverine Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. The company explores for gold and copper deposits, as well as nickel and cobalt; and rare earth elements (REEs).
