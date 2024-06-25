Worth Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $545.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.74. The firm has a market cap of $470.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.