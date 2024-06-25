Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 592,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,208,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,708,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.70. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

