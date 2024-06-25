Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Announces GBX 5.60 Dividend

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 386.40 ($4.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 366.62. The company has a market cap of £89.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.59. Wynnstay Group has a 1-year low of GBX 296.55 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 560 ($7.10).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WYN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.60) target price on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

