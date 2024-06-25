Xencor (XNCR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) recently:

6/14/2024 – Xencor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Xencor had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Xencor had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Xencor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

5/10/2024 – Xencor had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

XNCR opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

