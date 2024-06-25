XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.30 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.70. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.81. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 7.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in XPeng by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

