Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Trading Up 20.7%

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) traded up 20.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.03 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 1,662,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 644,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

Zanaga Iron Ore Trading Up 20.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.15 million, a PE ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

About Zanaga Iron Ore

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

