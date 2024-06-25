ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.
