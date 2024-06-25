Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.22. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 9.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

