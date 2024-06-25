ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.00

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 63.84 ($0.81). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 387,788 shares.

ZOO Digital Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £62.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.68.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

