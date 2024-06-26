1,000 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $38,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

HLT stock opened at $215.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.06 and a 200-day moving average of $198.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.99 and a 12 month high of $218.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

