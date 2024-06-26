1,000 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $208.72 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.