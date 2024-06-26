1,232 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,047,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

