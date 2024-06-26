13,277 Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 77.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 283,269 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $6,427,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVT opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

