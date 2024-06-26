1,500 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,012,171,000 after purchasing an additional 973,218 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,716 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after purchasing an additional 682,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

AMAT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $234.42. 714,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average is $194.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $194.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

