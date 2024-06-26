1,667 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,667 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

SAP opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

