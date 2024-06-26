16,809 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $104.65.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

