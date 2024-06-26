1,893 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

