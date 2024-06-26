2,164 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.45. 99,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

