2,317 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 235,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 775,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 543,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Insider Activity

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,985 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

