2,410 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.