29,240 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.