314 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $904.95 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $909.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

