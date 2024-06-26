37,046 Shares in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Separately, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $199.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.49. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

