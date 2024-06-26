43,845 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 43,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS opened at $59.15 on Wednesday.

CMS opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other news,

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

