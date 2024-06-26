4,416 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 223,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 220,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 214.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 233,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 159,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

