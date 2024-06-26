4,430 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. 1,818,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,302,747. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

