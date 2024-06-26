46,290 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

