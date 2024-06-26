4,961 Shares in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Central Securities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Central Securities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Price Performance

CET opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Central Securities Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.13 per share, with a total value of $32,104.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,433.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $52,421 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

