515 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,017.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

