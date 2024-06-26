5,732 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $815,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 190.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 871,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 183,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

