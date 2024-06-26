58,654 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,801,000 after purchasing an additional 556,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,467,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 487,514 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

