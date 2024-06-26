60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (SXTP) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $250,000.00 -$3.77 million -0.25 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.67 billion $153.15 million -2.57

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -78.95% 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,993.12% -287.67% -33.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6671 19210 45632 962 2.56

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 806.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 73.75%. Given 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals peers beat 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Washington, District Of Columbia.

