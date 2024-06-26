646 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 646 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE STM opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.62. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.